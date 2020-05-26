Lauren Goodger non rispetta il lockdown e sfoggia super curve su Instragram

Di recente la bomba sexy è stata multata per aver infranto le regole di blocco

La modella e star tv inglese non si è turbata nè scusata, anzi ha puntato tutto sulla riapertura e l'estate con una serie di selfie ammalianti in cui promuove la sua nuova gamma di cosmetici per l’abbronzatura.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata