Lauren Goodger non rispetta il lockdown e sfoggia super curve su Instragram
Di recente la bomba sexy è stata multata per aver infranto le regole di blocco
La modella e star tv inglese non si è turbata nè scusata, anzi ha puntato tutto sulla riapertura e l'estate con una serie di selfie ammalianti in cui promuove la sua nuova gamma di cosmetici per l’abbronzatura.
My brand @lgbeauty is now ready to launch 30th April 12pm we are LIVE !!!! I’m back with a bang!!! It’s vegan is bronzed it’s amazing and it’s smell free !!!! Who needs a holiday in lockdown when you’ve got @lgbeauty ! It’s comes in 4 shades and caters to all skin types follow @lgbeauty #faketan #lgbeauty #bronze #vegan #tanned #holiday #uk #myown #brand #enjoy ✨
