Harry e Meghan, con gli auguri di buon anno una foto inedita del piccolo Archie

Nel video di auguri su Instagram dei duchi del Sussex anche un'immagine mai vista del figlio

01 gennaio 2020

Harry e Meghan regalano a sudditi e fan un'immagine mai vista del loro piccolo Archie. La foto è contenuta in un video, pubblicato sul profilo Instagram dei duchi del Sussex, che raccoglie tutti i momenti più importanti del 2019 per la coppia reale. Il loro modo per fare a tutti gli auguri di buon anno. 

