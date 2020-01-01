Harry e Meghan, con gli auguri di buon anno una foto inedita del piccolo Archie

Nel video di auguri su Instagram dei duchi del Sussex anche un'immagine mai vista del figlio
Harry e Meghan regalano a sudditi e fan un'immagine mai vista del loro piccolo Archie. La foto è contenuta in un video, pubblicato sul profilo Instagram dei duchi del Sussex, che raccoglie tutti i momenti più importanti del 2019 per la coppia reale. Il loro modo per fare a tutti gli auguri di buon anno.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
