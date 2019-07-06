Gb, il battesimo di baby Archie: Harry e Meghan postano la foto su Instagram

La cerimonia in forma privata nella cappella del Castello di Windsor ma poi il duca e la duchessa di Sussex svelano l'immagine sui social. Omaggio a lady Diana
"Abbiamo atteso questo giorno così a lungo". Con questa frase e una foto su Instagram, che ritrae in primo piano la loro famiglia, Harry e Meghan svelano al pubblico il battesimo del piccolo Archie che si è tenuto oggi in forma privata nella cappella del Castello di Windsor. Alla cerimonia, come si vede dalla foto, hanno partecipato la madre di Meghan, Doria Ragland, il principe Carlo e alla duchessa di Cornwall, Camilla, oltre al principe William e la moglie Kate. "Il duca e la duchessa di Sussex hanno fatto di nuovo un riferimento alla principessa Diana", si legge nella frase a corredo dello scatto di gruppo postato sui social. "Le foto del battesimo - prosegue il post - sono state scattate nella stessa stanza, la 'Green Drawing room', come quelle del loro matrimonio e dove Diana ha tenuto il principe Harry durante il suo battesimo nel 1984". All'immagine è stato aggiunto l'hashtag Princess Diana #alwaysinourhearts, 'principessa Diana sempre nei nostri cuori'. I
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
l piccolo Archie, che compare in braccio alla madre, ha indossato una replica fatta a mano della veste da battesimo reale creata per la figlia maggiore della regina Vittoria. La coppia era ha optato per i colori chiari: un vestito lungo bianco fino ai piedi per Meghan e un completo grigio chiaro con cravatta grigia per Harry.
