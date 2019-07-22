Buon compleanno, principino George: sei anni e tre nuove foto di mamma Kate

Il primogenito del spegne sei candeline
Sono sei le candeline sulla torta del piccolo George. Il primo royal baby del duca e della duchessa di Cambridge ha compiuto sei anni e mamma Kate Middleton ha deciso di festeggiare, come di consueto, pubblicando sull'account instagram di Kennsington palace tre nuove foto del principino.
Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday. This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!
In due scatti un George cresciuto e super sorridente indossa la maglia della nazionale inglese, mentre nella terza una polo verde e un paio di pantaloni a righe
Le foto sono state scattate da Kate stessa nel giardino della loro casa a Kensington Palace.
