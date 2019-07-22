Buon compleanno, principino George: sei anni e tre nuove foto di mamma Kate
Il primogenito del spegne sei candeline

Sono sei le candeline sulla torta del piccolo George. Il primo royal baby del duca e della duchessa di Cambridge ha compiuto sei anni e mamma Kate Middleton ha deciso di festeggiare, come di consueto, pubblicando sull'account instagram di Kennsington palace tre nuove foto del principino. 

In due scatti un George cresciuto e super sorridente indossa la maglia della nazionale inglese, mentre nella terza una polo verde e un paio di pantaloni a righe

Le foto sono state scattate da Kate stessa nel giardino della loro casa a Kensington Palace.

