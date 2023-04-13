Norway's government said Thursday that it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country, saying they were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo.

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, and thereby secure our national interests.”

The Russians declared persona non grata “must leave Norway within a short time,” Huitfeldt said, adding: “We will not grant visas to intelligence officers who apply for a visa to Norway.”

The minister declined to say whether the government was acting in response to a specific incident, referring questions to Norway’s domestic security agency PST for details. The government said the activities of the expelled diplomats were “incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata