Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the first leg of Manchester United's Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla with a muscle injury, the club said Wednesday.

The England international, who has scored a career-best 28 goals this season, will be sidelined for a “few games,” which places doubts over his availability for the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton on April 23.

Rashford was hurt late on in United’s 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in,” United said.

Rashford’s absence means Erik ten Hag will be without his leading scorer for the upcoming games, starting with Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The United manager would not confirm precisely how long the forward was expected to be out.

“I can’t give more details because we don’t know. We have to see how the injury develops,” Ten Hag said Wednesday. “Of course it is a setback and he is disappointed, but he is not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, so he’s optimistic and he has started straight on his recovery and rehab.”

