Protesters opposing France's unpopular pension reforms on Tuesday briefly interrupted a speech in the Netherlands by French President Emmanuel Macron as he was about to outline his vision for the future of Europe during a two-day state visit.

Some members of the audience at a theater in The Hague shouted at Macron as he was just starting his speech, accusing him of undemocratically forcing through his plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Macron’s pension reforms prompted massive protests and strikes. Critics were additionally infuriated when he used a special constitutional power last month to push the bill through parliament without a vote.

Some protesters in The Hague theater Tuesday brandished a banner calling Macron the “president of violence and hypocrisy.”

