Prolific striker Erling Haaland is available to play Saturday when Manchester City visits last-place Southampton, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

The Norway international returned to training this week after a groin injury forced him to miss City’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool last weekend.

Guardiola confirmed Haaland will be in the squad for the Premier League game ahead of a visit from Bayern Munich for a Champions League first-leg quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

“(He) trained in the last two days, really good. (He) will be ready,” Guardiola said at a news conference.

