France has issued arrest warrants for three high-ranking Syrian intelligence officers accused of complicity in crimes against humanity in the deaths of a father and son who disappeared a decade ago, the French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

In an acknowledgement that there was little likelihood the Syrian men would be extradited to France, the prosecutor’s office said a trial in the case could proceed without them in a Paris criminal court. A trial date has not been set.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutors also handle cases involving potential crimes against humanity. The French justice system can take on cases when French nationality is involved. Two non-governmental organizations that filed an October 2016 complaint with a relative identified the victims as Mazzen Dabbagh and his son Patrick, who have both Syrian and French nationality.

