A crushing defeat of Montenegro’s long-time leader Milo Djukanovic in a weekend presidential election heralds his final departure from the small Balkan state’s political scene after more than 30 years in power, analysts said Monday.

Economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won the presidential runoff election on Sunday, defeating Djukanaovic who led Montenegro to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and to NATO membership in 2017, despite strong opposition from former Slavic ally Russia.

Milatovic won around 60% of the vote, according to the reliable independent pollsters. Djukanovic has conceded defeat. First official results are expected later Monday.

Milatovic’s victory is believed to reflect voter fatigue with Djukanovic – who has served as president twice and prime minister seven times – as well as disillusionment with established politicians. Although the presidency is largely a ceremonial position in Montenegro, it influences the political trends in the country.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata