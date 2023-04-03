The attacks and accusations between Barcelona and Spanish league president Javier Tebas are far from over, AP reports.

The latest spat on Monday was the club asking for Tebas’ resignation after a report said the league gave false evidence against Barcelona to prosecutors in the refereeing scandal involving the Catalan club.

Tebas had already claimed the report by La Vanguardia newspaper was misleading and carried incorrect assumptions, but it was enough to reignite the vendetta between the two sides.

“It is not the first time that the president of La Liga has used the media weapons at his disposal to damage FC Barcelona,” the club said in a statement. “However, in contrast to his usual nonsense, we could never have imagined that he could try to incriminate our club with false evidence.”

