Environmental groups have criticized a deal between Germany’s three governing parties on energy and climate policies, saying Wednesday that it risks watering down essential measures to curb global warming.

The agreement announced Tuesday followed three days of intense haggling and weeks of discord that threatened to paralyze Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government. It eases requirements for new home heating systems and allows for the construction and expansion of Germany’s highways, while also providing more money for the country’s rail network.

But Germany’s BUND environmental group accused Scholz of giving in to “expensive false solutions” and ignoring warnings contained in a recent U.N. climate report about the need for drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

