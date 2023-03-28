The U.N. Security Council on Monday declined a Russian request to investigate the blasts on the pipelines that move natural gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea.

Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the Russian request, but other Security Council members abstained or said another investigation was unnecessary.

For a resolution to be adopted by the U.N. Security Council, it needs a minimum of nine “yes” votes in the 15-member council, and no veto by one of the permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

The U.S. deputy ambassador, Robert Wood, said there was no need for a U.N. probe when investigations by Sweden, Denmark and Germany “are proceeding in a comprehensive, transparent and impartial manner.”

