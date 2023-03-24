The YCM Explorer Awards of La Belle Classe Superyachts were also presented, in the presence of Prince Albert II of Monaco

First day of meetings dedicated to yachting and sustainability at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

“On the occasion of the sixth edition of the Monaco Ocean Week, an initiative supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation, like every year, the YCM takes care of yachting. This week we are organizing the 12th edition of the Environmental symposium, the Captain’s forum and hosting the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous. Many appointments that are part of the collective approach ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’. This is what we want to be: an innovation platform to support yachting,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, general secretary of Ycm.

During the day, full of meetings, the YCM Explorer Awards of La Belle Classe Superyachts were also presented, in the presence of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

