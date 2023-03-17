Stefan Bajcetic will miss the rest of the season because of injury, the Liverpool midfielder said Thursday.

Bajcetic missed his team’s 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday because of what was described as a “stress response” around his adductor.

The 18-year-old Spanish youth international broke into Liverpool’s first team in August and has been a rare positive in a season of struggle for the Merseyside club.

“Unfortunately I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season,” Bajcetic wrote on Instagram. “It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.

“I would also like to say thank you to you reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever.”

