The Spanish league on Thursday reported to authorities an alleged match-fixing attempt after a former Girona player said he was offered money to lose.

The league came forward after Aday Benítez said in a streaming sports show that he was offered 50,000 euros ($53,000) if Girona lost a match at the end of the 2016-17 season, according to AP.

Benítez said he did not accept the offer, saying it would have been “absurd” to do as Girona was gaining promotion to the first division. He did not give any other detail about who made the offer.

The league noted that “match-fixing and proposing match-fixing is a crime” in Spain.

