Prosecutors have formally accused Spanish soccer club Barcelona of corruption because of its payments over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country's refereeing committee.

The decision, made official on Friday, was reported earlier this week by Spanish newspaper El País. An investigating judge will now decide whether the accusations should lead to charges.

Barcelona has been under scrutiny since the club’s payments involving millions of dollars became public. The payments were initially investigated as part of a tax probe into the company.

Prosecutors have now issued three accusations which include alleged corruption in sports and fraudulent management. Another accusation related to the alleged falsification of mercantile documentation.

