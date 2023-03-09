Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Thursday brought her planned crackdown on people smugglers to a southern town near the coast where a wooden boat packed with migrants broke apart, killing scores and leaving many missing.

In a symbolic move to highlight what she has described as her conservative government’s genuine concern for migrant lives, Meloni and her ministers flew to Calabria, in the toe of the Italian peninsula, to hold a Cabinet session in Cutro’s town council hall, AP reports.

Meloni,Matteo Salvini, who heads the infrastructure ministry which includes the coast guard, and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, posed for photos outside the town hall after she was greeted by the local bishop and other dignitaries.

The Cabinet was widely expected to approve far stiffer punishments for smugglers, who guide unseaworthy boats crowded with migrants to Italy’s shores.

Also expected to be adopted are measures to facilitate refugees’ access to so-called humanitarian corridors to Europe as they flee persecution or war in their homelands.

