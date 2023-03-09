AC Milan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after holding 10-man Tottenham to a goalless draw on Wednesday.

Brahim Diaz’ strike in the first leg of the round-of-16 matchup was enough to separate the teams as even the return of manager Antonio Conte could not inspire a comeback from Spurs.

Seven-time European champions Milan cruised through the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which saw Cristian Romero sent off in the second half.

Harry Kane’s 94th minute header was the closest the home team came to leveling the score on aggregate — before Milan substitute Divock Origi hit the post in a frantic finish.

Conte was back on the sideline for Tottenham after spending two-and-a-half weeks in Turin recovering from gallbladder surgery.

But the he could only watch on as his team failed to break down Italian champions Milan, meaning Spurs’ 15-year wait for a trophy goes on, having failed to win any silverware since the League Cup in 2008.

Tottenham is now left to battle for a place in the Premier League top four, which would provide a route back into the Champions League.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata