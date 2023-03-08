Hungarian lawmakers widely support Finland’s NATO membership but it is unclear when the parliament in Budapest will ratify the Nordic country’s bid, a parliamentary delegation from Hungary said in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Hungary’s deputy parliamentary speaker, Csaba Hende, said that most members of Hungary’s national assembly support admitting Finland to the Western military alliance but that more time was needed to secure ratification.

“Processing international agreements takes time,” Hende said according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE, adding that the four-person delegation had traveled to Finland’s capital to clarify the country’s position on various current international issues.

Hungary is the only NATO member country besides Turkey that has not approved Finland and neighboring Sweden’s joint application to join the alliance.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata