Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Tuesday that he was creating a new centrist political party before Slovakia's early election in September.

The name of the new party is the Democrats. The move means that Heger is leaving the Ordinary People political movement led by former populist Prime Minister Igor Matovič.

Heger’s announcement came after his coalition government lost a parliamentary no-confidence vote in December.

The opposition called the early vote following months of political crisis. President Zuzana Čaputová asked Heger’s Cabinet to stay in office with reduced powers as a caretaker government.

