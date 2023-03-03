Barcelona won the first battle against rival Real Madrid on Thursday, picking up a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In what was the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks, Barcelona triumphed after an own-goal by Madrid defender Éder Militão in the first half.

The rivals will also meet in the Spanish league on March 19 in Barcelona and in the return leg of the Copa semifinals on April 5.

It was also the first match between the rivals since it became public Barcelona paid millions of euros over several years to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. A banner by Madrid fans at the Bernabéu said: “Clean and white, never tarnished.”

