Spain’s referees gathered in Madrid on Thursday to defend their profession in the wake of a scandal involving Barcelona’s payment of millions of dollars over several years to a former referee then acting as their vice president.

Barcelona denies any wrongdoing and says the money was for reports on referees and youth players, but a Spanish state prosecutor is probing the venture after the country’s tax officials got involved, AP reports.

“We want to make clear that no one has more at stake than we do in assuring that justice is served,” referee José Sánchez read from manifesto in the name of the entire body of soccer match officials.

The manifesto hoped that the “alleged acts by a person that in his time formed part of this house won’t stain our image and the honor of this great body.”

