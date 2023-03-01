French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët resigned Tuesday after a government audit found he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and his management style.

The 81-year-old Le Graët is under judicial investigation for alleged sexual and moral harassment. He had already stepped away from his duties until the audit’s findings were reviewed by the federation’s executive committee.

He submitted his resignation to a meeting of the executive committee Tuesday, according to a statement from the federation.

Federation vice president Philippe Diallo will handle Le Graët’s duties on an interim basis until June 2023, the statement said.

Amid growing criticism of Le Graët last year, French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra ordered the audit into the federation in September.

