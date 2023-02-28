NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is “a top priority,” alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, urging members Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries’ accession.

Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn’t disclose details. “I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO,” he added.

“My message has been for a long time … that time has come to finalize the ratification process. The time is now to ratify in both Budapest and in Ankara,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO requires unanimous approval from its 30 existing members to admit new ones, according to AP. Turkey and Hungary are the only alliance members that haven’t formally endorsed Sweden and Finland’s accession.

Most of the opposition comes from Turkey, which wants stronger action, mostly from Sweden, against groups Ankara considers to be terrorists.

