Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban on Tuesday thanked Egypt for its role in capping Europe-bound migration as the two countries inked a series of preliminary agreements in Cairo.

Orban’s praise for Egypt, and its president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, came during his visit to the Egyptian capital in which the two governments signed various memorandums of understanding in nuclear cooperation, education and sports. Few further details were immediately given about the deals, according to AP.

In a joint media conference following the signings, Orban spoke of a need to reduce East-West divisions in Europe. In return, Sissi praised Orban’s understanding of the region, describing the relationship between Egypt and Hungary as a “role model.”

