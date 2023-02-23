The new president of Cyprus met informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Thursday to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division, AP reports.

The two-hour meeting, hosted by the head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission on the island, was the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month.

The fact that it took place even before Christodoulides — a former foreign minister — formally assumes office on March 1 aimed to underscore a campaign pledge to keep a peace deal as an overriding priority.

But the meeting itself is no harbinger of a breakthrough anytime soon, because seemingly insurmountable obstacles still stand in the way of a peace deal.

Chief among those obstacles is an about-face by Turkey and the minority Turkish Cypriots regarding the agreed-upon shape of a deal after the most recent failed push for peace at a Swiss resort in the summer of 2017.

