In her turn, Minna Epps, head of International Union for Conservation of Nature told LaPresse that it is important to reach a "fair and equitable" treaty.

By Abdellah Imassi

United Nations (New York) -LaPresse- Famous American Actress and activist pleaded for love and empathy to save the oceans, “our stronger allies” in the fight for the sake of biodiversity and against climate change.

Speaking at a briefing Tuesday in New York on expectations for the new High Seas Treaty under negotiation between member States during the two coming weeks, Fonda who is a member of ONG GreenPeace said that humanity cannot be without healthy oceans.

She revolted against bad practices that jeopardize the well-being and the very existence of marine creatures like acidification and plastic pollution of the oceans. “Saving these creatures is a must”, she underlined. “Let’s respect that”.

French Secretary of State for the Sea, Hervé Berville insisted, in turn, on placing the protection of oceans at the core of the fight against climate change, and at the heart of diplomatic action and political priorities, saying that there is a “political momentum” to advance towards the conclusion of a treaty.

Protecting the oceans is key to protecting biodiversity, he stated.

Minna Epps, head of International Union for Conservation of Nature (ocean) who moderated the briefing, said to LaPresse that the expectations are high to reach the long-sought treaty, adding that there is a momentum pushing in that direction.

She however admitted some difficulties related mainly to multilateralism, underlining the importance for countries to seek cooperation and common sense to reach a “fair and equitable” treaty that will save the oceans.

She hailed the European Unions’ and Italy’s contribution to the negotiations. The EU was “very prominent” in discussions though they received global pressure.

According to observers, the negotiations at the United Nations for an ambitious treaty to protect ocean life in the high seas are approaching the final stage. These ocean areas lie beyond the jurisdiction of any country and make up about two-thirds of the ocean; conserving large areas of the high seas is critical to ensuring ecosystem balance and sustaining the vast array of species that live or migrate through these waters.

Many of those species, which include sharks, tunas, whales and turtles, are major players in the vitality of the marine environment, according to experts.

