Julián Araujo's move to Barcelona was finally completed Friday as the LA Galaxy announced the defender's transfer.

The 21-year-old Southern California native will play right back for Barcelona’s “B” team, AP reports.

Barcelona said earlier this month that it had tried to sign Araujo but that an unspecified technical glitch meant it had missed the winter market deadline by 18 seconds.

At that point, Barcelona’s director of soccer, Mateu Alemany, said the Spanish club was talking to FIFA to see whether the transfer could still be completed. Barcelona was able to finish the deal after reportedly appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Barcelona said Araujo has agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus three more. The Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Araujo is sold to another club.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata