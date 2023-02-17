The objective of the event in the Principality is to promote sustainable solutions in luxury yachting

Promote sustainable solutions for the luxury yachting sector and boats over 24 metres. This is the goal of the first Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous.

The event will take place on 23 and 24 March at the Yacht Club de Monaco, following the success of the first two editions of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (next 24-25 September).

Marina M3 (Monaco Marina Management) experts broaden their horizons by focusing on bringing together yacht industry players (+24m) and innovation players to lead a collective response to climate challenges.

The Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous, organized during Monaco Ocean Week under the aegis of the ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ initiative, is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Credit Suisse and the expertise of innovation specialists to a sustainable economy by Blumorfo.

With the aim of promoting exchanges ahead of the event, the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous offers startups, scaleups and innovative companies the opportunity to exchange ideas online to better understand all aspects of the life cycle of a yacht, from research and development to its use, maintenance and dismantling.

This first edition brings together the ecosystem of the actors involved who, working together, will help speed up the use of innovative technologies to progress towards the goal of a future in which sustainability, carbon neutrality and respect for biodiversity are at the heart of attention.

To this end, therefore, designers, shipowners, captains and business realities come together to act together with investors, startups, scaleups and innovation-oriented companies. Those selected are referenced in an electronic catalog with short presentations on new solutions applicable to yachts.

The ultimate goal of the process is to present a Smart Innovative Yacht Award on Friday 24 March for the smartest and most eco-responsible solution in three categories (startups, scaleups and companies).

Marc Hervás, Sustainability Coordinator of MB92 Group, world leader in the refit, repair and maintenance of superyachts committed to sustainability, and Laurent Pérignon, consultant on new technologies for yachting, said that the first webinar discussions were useful for identifying the needs of the sector.

“Our fleet can be improved in many areas such as water treatment, energy efficiency and propulsion systems – says Marc Hervás -. All eyes are on the industry and we need to be proactive and drive change. Companies that want to engage should work on a sustainable development strategy, including the possibility of forming partnerships and alliances as fundamental for progress towards sustainability”.

Every year, in fact, more than 500 yachts over 24 meters are built and as many are sold on the second-hand market. In the current energy context, decarbonization is only possible if investment decisions are motivated by an environmental awareness shared by all, hence the need to act together.

Paris Baloumis, Marketing Director of shipbuilder Oceanco and Wim Verhoeff, Project Manager Fleet Support, where the ambition is to develop and support the most advanced and challenging sailing and motor yachts in the world, were among the speakers. “All owners want to make the right choice when it comes to sustainability. The only question is how far customers want to go for innovation. Some like proven technologies, others want to make a contribution to the whole industry and test technologies that are still new or unavailable. In any case, now the owners are talking about sustainability and their children too”.

