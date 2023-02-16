Israel’s foreign minister traveled to Kyiv on Thursday for the first public visit to Ukraine by a senior Israeli official since Russia’s invasion last year.

But there were no signs that Israel was preparing to significantly increase its modest support for Ukraine or meet Ukrainian requests to provide weapons, according to AP.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s visit came just before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion and as Western nations seek to increase aid to the country.

Since the outbreak of the war, Israel has walked a tightrope between assisting Ukraine and avoiding friction with Russia, with which it has strategic regional interests. Unlike other western countries, Israel has not imposed sanctions on Russia or Russian officials, shared intelligence or provided Ukraine with weapons.

It has provided humanitarian support to Ukraine, including a field hospital, and pledged to provide defensive air-raid warning systems.

