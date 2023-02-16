Karim Benzema converted two first-half penalty kicks in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Elche on Wednesday and became the team’s second-highest scorer in the Spanish league with 230 goals.

Marco Asensio and Luka Modric also scored as Madrid won at home to get back within eight points of Barcelona in a game postponed because of the Club World Cup, AP reports.

Madrid won its eighth world club title last weekend in Morocco. Barcelona had increased its league lead with a 1-0 win at Villarreal on Sunday.

Benzema entered the match even with Madrid great Raúl with 228 league goals with the club — second to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 311. It was Benzema’s fifth goal in his last six matches. He had also scored in the Club World Cup final against Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal after being out for a brief period because of an injury.

Madrid had won only one of its last three league matches and was coming off a loss at Mallorca before traveling to Morocco. The Club World Cup trophy was displayed to the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium before Wednesday’s match.

