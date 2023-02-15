The former German rally driver says: "In Monte Carlo 40 years ago, changing tires brought us success"

“The right tire makes the difference“. Walter Röhrl knows this well, who in his career as a rally driver has won on the most diverse tracks, from mud to asphalt, from dirt roads to snow and now can count on specific tires for his Porsche 911 Dakar based on the type of terrain: from Scorpion All Terrain Plus, for the sand of the desert, at the P Zero Winter, tested on the snow of the Alps, changing tires is the key.

Just like forty years ago, says Röhrl, when he won the Monte Carlo Rally thanks to a strategy that allowed him to get the better of his opponents who, unlike him, were equipped with four-wheel drive: to deal effectively with both both icy roads and dry asphalt, Röhrl’s team was the only one to opt for a tire change, going from studded Pirelli to slick Pirelli.

