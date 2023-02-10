Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals.

A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and captains, plus selected media and fans voting online chose Scaloni of Argentina, Real Madrid’s Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Guardiola as finalists for FIFA’s Best Men’s Coach award for 2022, AP reports.

Argentina won the World Cup, Madrid won the UEFA Champions League and City captured the English Premier League title.

Regragui was appointed in August less than three months before the World Cup started and led his team unbeaten through a group that included Belgium and Croatia. Morocco then eliminated Spain and Portugal before an injury-stricken team lost to defending champion France. During the run, Regragui had voiced concerns about a lack of respect for Arab coaches.

No coach from Africa or of an African team has ever been voted into a top-three shortlist since the first FIFA coaching award was made in 2010.

