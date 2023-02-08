The Swedish domestic security agency warned Wednesday that the threat of attacks in the Scandinavian country has increased in the weeks since a far-right activist burned a Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

The agency noted that international reactions to the events outside the embassy last month” have been extensive” and “the assessment is that the security situation has deteriorated.”

“Sweden is judged to be in greater focus than before for violent Islamism globally,” the security service, which is known by the Swedish acronym SAPO, said.

The security agency, however, did not change Sweden’s terror threat level, which already stood at three on a five-point scale.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata