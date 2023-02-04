After Chelsea spent around $357 million during the January transfer window, manager Graham Potter was always going to have a job squeezing his new signings in.

And on Friday Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became a high-profile casualty of that midseason shopping spree when he was cut from Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

British record signing Enzo Fernandez, and other newcomers Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, were included in the 25-man list submitted to UEFA for the remaining rounds, AP reports.

Only three new additions to the ‘A list’ of senior players are allowed, meaning the rest of Chelsea’s eight recruits missed out, including defender Benoit Badiashile, who was signed from Monaco for around $40 million in January.

