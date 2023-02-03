Ethan Dumortier will make his test debut on the left wing for defending champion France in its Six Nations opener against Italy on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Dumortier, who won the under-20 world championship with France in 2019, is the Top 14’s top try-scorer this season with eight in 11 games for Lyon and has added three more in two Champions Cup games, according to AP.

Coach Fabien Galthié named his side Friday, and Dumortier was in contention with Gabin Villière to start for the Grand Slam champions.

But Villière, who only just recovered from a shin fracture, injured his ankle in the final training session on Wednesday and misses the trip to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Villière might be fit enough to face Ireland in Dublin on Feb. 11.

