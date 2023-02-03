Vinícius Júnior had more than his goal to celebrate in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Thursday.

Vinícius also was glad to escape serious injury after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half, which ignited a brawl and earned the Valencia defender a straight red card, according to AP.

Paulista struck a hard kick at Vinícius’ legs after the Brazil forward got past him with the ball in the 72nd minute, sending the Brazil forward hard to the ground. Vinícius quickly got up and went to confront Paulista, shoving him from behind as other players arrived to join the scuffle.

“It was a hit without the ball, for no reason,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said.

Madrid defender Éder Militão, who had been taken off earlier in the match, confronted Paulista as he made his way to the tunnel after being sent off.

