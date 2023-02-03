Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with France’s president, business leaders and members of France’s Jewish community during a trip to Paris starting Thursday that has angered Palestinian supporters amid a new spasm of violence in the Mideast.

The visit started with a dinner meeting at the Elysee Palace, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he planned to share France’s “solidarity with Israel in the face of terrorism,” but also stress “the need for everyone to avoid measures likely to feed the spiral of violence.” Macron also is offering to help revive long-stalled dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.

Pro-Palestinian activists plan a protest in Paris on Saturday to decry Macron’s decision to host Netanyahu at such a volatile time in the Mideast conflict, according to AP.

The demonstrators say they will also protest prison conditions in Israel for Palestinian militants, including solitary confinement and limits on family visits.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata