Germany’s interior minister said Thursday that she plans to run for governor of her home state this fall but remain the country’s top security official in the meantime, a politically risky course that opponents assailed even before the announcement.

Nancy Faeser has been interior minister since Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party governing coalition took office in 2021, AP recalls.

She leads the local branch of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats in the central state of Hesse, which will elect a new state legislature in October.

“I’m the first woman to head the Interior Ministry, and I would like to be the first female governor of Hesse,” Faeser told news magazine Der Spiegel.

Faeser’s potential candidacy had long been rumored as, in recent days, had her plan to keep running Germany’s security apparatus while running.

