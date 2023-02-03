The French Rugby Federation chose Alexandre Martinez as its interim president on Friday, one week after Bernard Laporte resigned.

The 70-year-old Martinez is a former treasurer at the federation, AP reports.

“I thank all the members of the (federation) executive committee for their trust. As interim president I will seek inspiration from my past as a No. 10 (flyhalf), where the notion of being open is essential,” Martinez said.

“I will deal with the current affairs with a clear objective: to reduce the division and fracture currently affecting French rugby. It’s time to come together, to unite and to support our France XV with pride.”

A Paris court in December found Laporte guilty of passive corruption, influence peddling, illegal interest taking and misuse of corporate assets.

