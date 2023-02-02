United Nations, New York – (LaPresse) – Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations told LaPresse in New York that as her country assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of February, the focus will be on preventing the use of Children in armed conflicts.

Vanessa Frazier said that this issue is one of two signature events of the Maltese presidency besides Sea level rise and its implications for international peace and security.

The event scheduled for February 13 will coincide with the commemoration of the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, celebrated on February 12 of each year.

The second signature event is a high level ministerial open debate that will be chaired by Malta’s Foreign minister, Ian Borg, on February 14. During this event, participants will tackle the “existential threat” countries are facing due to sea level rise, the ambassador said.

Countries will expose how sea level rise is threatening their sovereignty, territories and the future generations, and also triggering peoples’ displacements, she underlined.

There will also be the annual meeting between the United Nations and the European Union that will discuss a wide range of subjects, the ambassador informed. It will be chaired by Josep Borell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

During Malta’s presidency of the UNSC, other burning issues will be brought to the fore, mainly the situation in the Middle East, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Mali.

Malta is the only European Union member elected to the UN Security Council.

