Spanish league president Javier Tebas criticized the high spending of the Premier League clubs in the winter transfer window on Wednesday, saying the “British market is doped.”

Tebas pointed to Chelsea’s spending spree after the London club made almost half of the signings in the Premier League while spending about $225 million — more than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined, AP reports.

“The Premier League is a competition that loses billions of pounds in the last few years,” Tebas said. “And this is financed with contributions from the patrons, in this case large American investors who finance at a loss.

This does not happen in the Spanish League and neither does it happen in the German League, especially those two.”

