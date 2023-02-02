Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez traveled to Rabat on Wednesday along with 11 ministers for a meeting with Moroccan government officials, as part of the European country’s strategy to improve its relations with its neighbor.

Sánchez flew south again on Wednesday, a day before he will sit down with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

Akhannouch greeted Sánchez at Rabat’s airport before they attended a forum with businesses from both countries.

Sánchez’s office said that the prime minister instead had a phone conversation with the monarch in which they agreed that the meeting would “contribute to consolidating this new era in the relations between Morocco and Spain.” It added that Sánchez accepted the invitation by the king to make another official visit to Rabat at an unspecified date.

