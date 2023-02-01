Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday approved Sept. 30 as the date for an early election in the country.

Ninety-two lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council — two more than needed — voted in favor of the move that came a week after lawmakers amended the country’s constitution to make it possible to hold early elections, according to AP.

The Slovak Constitution previously didn’t allow for an early election.

After the coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger lost a no-confidence vote in parliament in December, President Zuzana Caputova gave lawmakers a Jan. 31 deadline to make the needed constitutional changes and approve a date for the snap vote.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata