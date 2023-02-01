Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, with the club set to bring in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich as cover on Tuesday, AP reports.

Eriksen sustained the injury during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

United said the 30-year-old Denmark international will be sidelined for “an extended period” — likely until late April or early May.

Sabitzer, an Austria international, was headed to England in the final hours of the January transfer window and was expected to join United on loan to give the team options while Eriksen is missing.

Sabitzer has only started seven league games for Bayern this season.

Eriksen has become a key figure under United manager Erik ten Hag, making 31 appearances this season.

