Bayern Munich bolstered its struggling team with the loan signing of Portugal left back João Cancelo from Manchester City on Tuesday, the last day of the transfer period.

The 28-year-old Cancelo joined “on an initial deal through to the end of the current season,” Bayern said. The German club has the option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of 70 million euros ($76 million), according to AP.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said the deal was “very spontaneous” and came together after Bayern’s last game Saturday.

“(Bayern sporting director) Hasan Salihamidžić said we have a chance. Then I said: ‘We’re doing it,'” Nagelsmann said.

Cancelo could potentially make his Bayern debut Wednesday against Mainz in the German Cup, Nagelsmann added, but that hasn’t yet been decided.

Cancelo, who scored five goals and set up 11 more in 98 Premier League games for City, will give Bayern more security in defense and an added attacking threat ahead of a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain next month.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata