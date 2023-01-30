Name it, act on it, sanction it.

That is the focus of a new plan announced on Monday by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to defeat long-standing racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination of all kinds, AP reports.

The four-year plan starts with educating youth with a required yearly trip to a Holocaust or other memorial site exemplifying the horrors that racism can produce, because “history alerts the present,” the plan says.

It includes training teachers and civil servants about discrimination and toughening the ability to punish those denounced for discrimination.

Arrest warrants will be issued to those who use freedom of expression for racist or anti-Semitic ends.

