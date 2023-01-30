Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City, according to AP.

The Portugal fullback has reportedly traveled to Bayern Munich ahead of a potential loan move to the German champions, who would have an option to buy Cancelo for 70 million euros ($76 million).

Cancelo, who can play as a right back or left back, is an attacking defender who has played an integral role for City in recent seasons but has fallen out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola since the World Cup.

Cancelo has started only three of City’s nine games in all competitions since domestic competition resumed in late December after the tournament in Qatar.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata