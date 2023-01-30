Some 200 people were evacuated Monday from a camp housing hundreds of migrant workers in Spain after a fire engulfed the site, according to AP.

The fire at the El Walili camp, located in the southeast Spanish region of Almeria, took place on the same day that the camp was supposed to be demolished following an order from the Nijar city council. A court order for the camp’s demolition said structures there were dilapidated and built without a housing license.

It was unclear how the fire started. Calls to local authorities on Monday went unanswered.

Most of the camp’s residents were men from sub-Saharan Africa and Morocco, working on the many farms in the area. Together with tourism, agriculture is a primary source of income for the region.

